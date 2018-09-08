CHICAGO (CBS) — A public visitation for George Pradel begins Saturday for the former mayor of Naperville.

It will be held at Naperville City Hall with a private funeral to follow.

Pradel was diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago. The 80-year-old former mayor was in hospice care and passed away Tuesday.

He represented Naperville from 1995 to 2015 and was the city’s longest serving mayor.

Naperville City Hall is located at 400 South Eagle Street.

The visitation will be held until 6:00 Saturday evening.

It will continue Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.