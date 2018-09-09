A 7-year-old boy and his 69-year-old grandfather were injured in a fire in the 10000 block of South Avenue L.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being thrown to safety from a burning building in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood.

The boy was on the second floor of a home that caught fire Sunday afternoon in the 10000 block of South Avenue L, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Jeffrey Horan.

The child’s 69-year-old grandfather was also inside the home. He was able to toss his grandson to two Chicago Police Department officers, who caught the child. The boy was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Upon fire department arrival, the grandfather was located and rescued. He was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A firefighter was also treated for exhaustion and taken to the hospital in good condition.

CFD officials also said a family pet died in the fire, while another pet was rescued during a search of the building.

Firefighters did not find any working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.