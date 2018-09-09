CHICAGO (CBS) — This Friday Chicago goes green for one of the city’s longest running gala charity events.

It’s the 27th annual Green Tie Ball. The theme this year is Green Eggs and Glam.

Jason Felsenthal, director of operations at Joy District joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot with a preview of what guests can expect at the event.

“I think for anyone that lives in Chicago, it’s a very important event,” said Felsenthal. “It obviously helps, sustains and keeps the whole city green. And for people in the restaurant industry, it’s a really important thing.”

The charity benefiting from this year’s event is Gateway Green.

“Each ticket is $175 or you can buy a VIP ticket for $500,” said Felsenthal.

For more information on the gala visit the Green Tie Ball Green Eggs And Glam Gala Gateway Green site for ticket prices and what you can expect to eat and drink at the event.