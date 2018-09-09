CHICAGO (CBS) — Families of Chicago murder victims want answers as to why their loved ones cases remain unsolved.

The families joined activists in a march in Lawndale to an alley. That’s where the body of Shantieya Smith was found inside a garage back in June. Smith’s mother said despite repeated requests, detectives refuse to update her on the investigation.

“I haven’t heard anything on her case,” said Smith’s mother LaTonya Moore. “Nobody is telling me anything.”

“We need our elected officials to stand up. We need our police to go out and find those persons who are out here doing this to our family members, our relatives,” said Miracle Boyd of the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization. “We need answers.”

The daughter of 65-year-old Daisy Hayes. She was reported missing from Woodlawn five months ago.