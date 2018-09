CHICAGO (CBS) — In light of ongoing revelations about sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, several masses are being held Sunday to pray for the victims.

Mary Seat of Wisdom parish in Park Ridge will have a novena mass Sunday evening at 7:00.

It’s one of nine special masses taking place across the Chicago archdiocese. They include prayers for healing, justice and hope.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will hold the final novena mass next Saturday night at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral.