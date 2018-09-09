CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are warning people to stay out of Lake Michigan because of high waves and flooding.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

The National Weather Service is urging people to stay out of the water and to be extra careful on Sunday. An alert for the high waves is still in effect and will be in place until Monday morning. The NWS said waves can reach as high as eight feet.

The conditions proved to be deadly on Saturday. That’s when 26-year-old Ramiro Calixto was swept into the water by a large wave early Saturday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Family members said he was with his cousin on the lakefront and wanted to see the sun rise, something they had done many times before.

“My cousin tried to get him out. He wasn’t able to. Thankfully he didn’t get hurt,” said Calixto’s brother David Mendoza. “The waves were a little too strong and it was a little too much.”

Another concern for the National Weather Service is flooding. There could be flooding along the low areas of the lakefront. The lakeshore flooding advisory is in effect until Monday morning.