CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman is dead and several others are hurt after being shot outside a bar on in north suburban Elgin.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from the D Hangout Bar and Grill where the shooting happened.

Detectives were out combing the area but it was back to business as usual at the bar and grill, even though three people were shot outside early Sunday morning.

A live band was playing when that shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on South McLean.

Witnesses said they ran outside to help give one of the women CPR before finding out there were two other women shot in the parking lot. All three women were taken to the hospital. One of them died. Her friends said she was a mother of four.

Elgin police said the suspect knew at least one of the victims. What police have not said is what led up to the shooting and who fired shots at the women.

The bar’s management told CBS 2 they’ll have extra security Sunday tonight. They said they have surveillance cameras in front of the bar and they believe those cameras caught the shooting.