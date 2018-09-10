CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of the man who disappeared while kayaking with a friend on August 27 in Highland Park has been found. According to a forensic examiner, the body has been identified as 20-year-old Sebastian Duncan of Glenview, Illinois.

Duncan was kayaking with a friend when their kayaks capsized in Lake Michigan near Highland Park and Lake Forest. Duncan’s friend was able to swim to shore. he U.S. Coast Guard and local fire departments searched for Duncan, but were unable to locate him.

Sebastian Duncan’s body was found by a passerby along Highland Park’s Openlands Lake Michigan Shoreline near Fort Sheridan on Sunday, September 9th, according to Highland Park city officials. Highland Park Police and Fire Departments responded immediately and pulled the body from the water.

