CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a very special night at Wrigley Field for one Cubs fan. A Special Olympian earned the chance of a lifetime after making a deal with the Cubs’ owner.

The crowd went wild after Stefan Xidas sang the National Anthem before the Cubs versus Brewers game Monday night.

The 30-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, earned the opportunity after he wrote a letter to Cubs’ owner, Tom Rickett, asking to sing if he raised at least $5,000 for Special Olympics.

He surpassed his fundraising goal and the Cubs invited him to sing. Xidas also had the opportunity to meet the Cubs players.

Cubs Charities, which supports children and families in the Chicago area and beyond, donated to the Special Olympics earlier this year as the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary.

