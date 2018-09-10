CBS (CHICAGO)–A woman staying in an upscale hotel in Chicago’s River North neighborhood told police she was sexually assaulted after a man forced his way into her hotel room with a handgun.

The woman, 36, reported the assault around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St. on the Near North Side.

The man fled the room with some of her belongings, police said.

She was hospitalized at Northwestern in good condition, according to police.

The hotel’s general manager, George Jordan, issued a statement regarding the incident on Monday.

“Hotel staff and management became aware of suspicious activity (Saturday) night and, following hotel protocol, internal security was dispatched and the Chicago Police Department was immediately notified,” Jordan said in the statement. “We are cooperating with authorities and as this is an open investigation. We cannot share any details about the reported incident.”