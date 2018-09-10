CHICAGO (CBS) — A grandfather, originally reported to have died in a house fire, is still fighting for his life after saving his grandson by throwing him from a burning building on Chicago’s East side. Fire officials say some detectors in the home were not working.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports the burning coach house near Avenue L and 100th Street was captured on Snapchat.

A 60-year-old grandfather, Apolonio Castellano was able to toss his 7-year-old grandson, Peter, from the second floor of the home before fighting flames to get out the building.

“He was all burned on one side of his face,” Monet Fuentes witnessed.

Police originally reported Castellano had died, but hours later his daughter turned to Facebook to let friends know her father is not dead, but still fighting for his life at a hospital.

“He had a heart attack on the way there. He died for five minutes, but they brought him back. He’s in the cardiac intensive care unit. If it wasn’t for him, my son wouldn’t be here. My son would not be alive,” Corita Castellano stated.

The coach house was gutted by the fire. Fire investigators say there were not any working smoke detectors in the home, but the building owner says that detectors were installed.

“The tenants on the third floor, they are heavy smokers. The remove, sometimes, the batteries,” said Martin Rosas, the owner of the building.

At least three family pets were killed in the fire. The Castellanos and a family of six from the first level have been displaced.

Castellano says her son is expected to recover.

As for her father, “He’s going to make it. I know he is going to make it. He is too stubborn,” she said.

Castellano is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

