CBS (CHICAGO)–Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is launching a campaign committee to explore a possible run for Chicago mayor.

Preckwinkle, the Cook County Board President, is running unopposed for re-election. Unveiling the committee less than a week after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced his decision not to seek a third term is a strong sign she may be considering entry into the mayoral race.

A committee will allow her to garner support and raise campaign donations.

The 71-year-old has served as Cook County Board President since 2010. Before becoming president, she served five terms as a 4th Ward Alderman.

There are 12 candidates officially running for mayor. Other possible mayoral contenders include former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley, Congressmen Luis Gutierrez and Mike Quigley, Cook County Commissioner “Chuy” Garcia and Alderman Ricardo Munoz.

 

 