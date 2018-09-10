CHICAGO (CBS)–A father and son were found fatally shot in a home in suburban Riverdale on Sunday.

The shooter spared the life of a toddler who was also found in the house.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Riverdale police responded to a call in the 13000 block of South Indiana. Two victims found inside the apartment were identified as Vincent Martin and his 25-year-old son Marquell Carter, police said.

According to police, Carter and Martin were in the apartment when an argument broke out. A relative found both men, police said.

Martin’s 2-year-old child was unharmed.

“He was like a father to me, and for them to do something like this you have to have no heart–no heart at all,” said Jessica Scott, Martin’s niece.

Riverdale police said the family was targeted and that this was not a random crime.

No arrests have been made.