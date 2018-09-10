  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marquell Carter, Riverdale, Riverdale Police, Riverdale Shooting, Vincent Martin

CHICAGO (CBS)–A father and son were found fatally shot in a home in suburban Riverdale on Sunday.

The shooter spared the life of a toddler who was also found in the house.

riverdale shooting 41 Riverdale Shooting Leaves Two Dead

Vincent Martin was shot, along with his son, in suburban Riverdale over the weekend.

riverdale shooting 3 Riverdale Shooting Leaves Two Dead

Marquell Carter was killed in suburban Riverdale.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Riverdale police responded to a call in the 13000 block of South Indiana. Two victims found inside the apartment were identified as Vincent Martin and his 25-year-old son Marquell Carter, police said.

According to police, Carter and Martin were in the apartment when an argument broke out. A relative found both men, police said.

Martin’s 2-year-old child was unharmed.

“He was like a father to me, and for them to do something like this you have to have no heart–no heart at all,” said Jessica Scott, Martin’s niece.

Riverdale police said the family was targeted and that this was not a random crime.

No arrests have been made.

 