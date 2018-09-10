CHICAGO (CBS) — Three students were shot minutes after leaving class in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood Monday.

Police say the gunman fired into a group of high school students, then bolted from the scene. According to Chicago Police, the shooting happened at Langley and East 91st Street around 4 p.m.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports two of the students are in critical condition. One is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center and the other is at Comer Children’s Hospital.

All three young men are students at Chatham Academy. Chicago Police confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old was shot in the right arm and left armpit and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A 17-year-old male was shot in the upper left leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

“I just jumped,” said Nicole Purifoy, who witnessed the scene, explaining her reaction when she heard the gunshots. She said she immediately thought of her kids.

A gunman in a light colored sedan fired shots into a group of Chatham Academy students, minutes after they left class.

“Two of our students, with the assistance of other students, made it back to the cafeteria where we immediately rushed to give them aid and assistance, doing our best to stop the blood,” said Tony Qadir Lyons, the Principal at Chatham Academy. He said violence is rare among his 165 teens, but adults at the school are prepared in case of emergency.

“There wasn’t a lot of chaos, in terms of the staff,” the principal said. “We know how to respond appropriately. We train for these types, we go over drills for these types of things.”

The gunfire happened a few hundred feet from another school, Burnham Elementary, and less than half a mile from a second shooting on 89th Street that happened two hours earlier. Police say the two incidents could be connected.

“We’re looking into that right now to see if there are some type of retaliation or some similarities,” said Fred Waller, Chicago Police Chief of Patrols.

“Tomorrow morning, we start the day off with a large group to address any emotional or social needs that the students may have, before we allow them to go back to regular school,” Tony Qadir Lyons said.

Chicago Police took two people in for questioning shortly after the shooting.

At this time, investigators have not confirmed if the people in custody have been charged.

