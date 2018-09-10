CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says she is seriously pondering adding her name to the long list of mayoral contenders.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley reports Preckwinkle’s entry could be a game changer.

At a Mexican Independence Celebration Sunday, Toni Preckwinkle towered over many potential mayoral candidates in the parade.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward) said, “If President Preckwinkle gets in the race, she is considered a front runner and rightfully so. She’s got the experience, credentials, and she’s got the ability to raise some money.”

Just after Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not be running for re-election las week, Preckwinkle told CBS 2 she was not interested in being a mayor.

“No, I’ve got a job,” she stated.

But her stance since making that comment has changed.

“She is giving serious consideration to running for mayor and will be making an announcement shortly,” said Preckwinkle’s political director.

Preckwinkle has roots as a reformer, after joining City Council in 1991.

“I worked with her for several years, and she was one of the handful of votes against the parking meter deal,” said Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward).

As county board president, Preckwinkle joined forces with Assessor Joe Berrios. Preckwinkle blundered, backing the sweetened beverage tax, which the county board threw out, after a grass-roots uprising.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakely asked Waguespack if Preckwinkle is a reformer, boss, or both. He responded, “I’ve kind of seen a little bit of both.”

Preckwinkle’s opponents will likely try to use her accumulation of power against her. She could be the first mayor who’s also a Cook County Democratic Chairman since Richard J. Daley.

“I think it’s worth a discussion and I think we’ll all have to talk about that going forward,” stated Sawyer.

Another possible drawback for Preckwinkle is her age. She is 71-years-old.