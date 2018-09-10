CHICAGO (CBS)–Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a string of armed robberies and a sexual assault in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

Dennis Jackson faces multiple felony charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault.

He was denied bond over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Chicago police said Jackson was found riding his bicycle early Sunday morning on the 400 block of Oakley Boulevard. Police noticed he matched the description of the suspect wanted for the West Town crimes, and he was taken into custody.

Jackson is charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated armed kidnapping, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and theft.