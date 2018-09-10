  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Today is World Suicide Prevention Day.

The non-profit group “To Write Love On Her Arms” is launching a new campaign called “Tomorrow Needs You.” The campaign encourages people to break the silence surrounding suicide and helps raise money to help connect people with counseling and mental health resources.

The group says the suicide rate in the United States has risen 25% in the last 20 years. And in the last decade, suicide rates among young people ages 10-17 have increased by more than 70%.

All of September is National Teen Suicide Awareness Month.

Chicagoland high school athletes and are coming together to raise awareness.

The nonprofit Buddy’s Helpers collected 5,600 sweatshirts to represent the number of annual teen suicide attempts. The sweatshirts were donated to homeless shelters in Chicago.

The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-8255.

 

 

 

 