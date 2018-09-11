CBS (CHICAGO)–President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by visiting Shanksville, Penn. A new tower honoring the victims was dedicated there on Saturday. Vice President will attend a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Locally, a River Forest neighborhood will remember 9/11 by selling thousands of cups of lemonade for charity as part of the “Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand.”

The public is invited to 700 Bonnie Brae Drive in River Forest to buy lemonade and enjoy music. Last year’s event raised $36,000.

Other 9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in Chicago and the suburbs Tuesday morning: