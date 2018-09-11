CBS (CHICAGO)–President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by visiting Shanksville, Penn. A new tower honoring the victims was dedicated there on Saturday. Vice President will attend a ceremony at the Pentagon.
Locally, a River Forest neighborhood will remember 9/11 by selling thousands of cups of lemonade for charity as part of the “Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand.”
The public is invited to 700 Bonnie Brae Drive in River Forest to buy lemonade and enjoy music. Last year’s event raised $36,000.
Other 9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in Chicago and the suburbs Tuesday morning:
- The Chicago Fire Department will hold a moment of silence at Engine 42 on West Illinois at 7:46 a.m.
- Fire Fighters in Elmhurst will hold a ceremony at Fire Station 2 at 8:30 a.m.
- The Skokie Fire Department will hold a last alarm bell ringing ceremony at all fire stations in the village at 8:57 a.m.
- The Village of Lincolnwood will host a 9/11 tribute at 8:30 a.m. on the village promenade at village hall, 6900 N. Lincoln Ave.