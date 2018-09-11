CHICAGO (CBS) — Jury selection resumes Wednesday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murder in the killing of Laquan McDonald.

Potential jurors will again take questions from the judge and attorneys on both sides.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, five of the 12 jurors are in place. The judge is also looking for add four alternates.

So far, the juror choices appear safe, according to CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller.

“Nothing there that would stick out for either the prosecution or the defense as to why they shouldn’t be on the jury,” Miller said.

Of the five chosen yesterday: Two white women, one white man, an Asian American man and a Latina.

No African-Americans have been chosen yet in this racially charged trial of a white police officer accused of murder in the killing of a black teenager.

Miller expects black jurors will be on the panel.

“The judge won’t allow that to happen,” he said. “Jury selection is to have a fair cross-section of the community, to hear the case, to be tried by a jury of your peers.”

A bigger concern, according to Miller, is the possibility of a so-called sleeper juror. That is someone who already has strong opinions about the case but conceals those views during the jury selection process.

“They know what the right answers are but they have an issue; they want to be in that jury room,” Miller said. “And whether it’s for the defense or for the prosecution and you usually don’t find that out until the jury starts deliberating.”

A total of 19 potential jurors were interviewed yesterday. Van Dyke’s lead attorney Dan Herbert wasn’t pleased with all five. He accused Judge Vincent Gaughan of accepting jurors who signaled they had a bias.