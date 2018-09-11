CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting on Chicago’s far South side Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue near 106th Street in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood just before 7:15 p.m.

Victim #1: A 21-year-old female was shot in the right hip. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Victim #2: A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times in his body. He is listed in critical condition.

Victim #3: A 16-year-old male was shot in the lower right leg and is listed in stable condition.

Victim #4: A 19-year-old male was shot in the left elbow and is in stable condition.

Emergency responders say two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two victims were taken to Christ Hospital.

Update EMS Plan 1 at 10600 S. Bensley. Total of 4 patients (2) red to U of C, (1) red to Christ, (1) yellow to Christ. NFI 4-1-8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 11, 2018

No one is in custody at this time.

Area South Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.