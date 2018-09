(CBS) — Police released surveillance images of the driver of a black Acura who fatally struck a 50-year-old man in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The man was walking in the crosswalk at Commercial Avenue and 91st Street when he was struck by the driver of an Acura RL that was travelling westbound on 91st.

The driver fled on 91st Street and was seen minutes later northbound on Houston Avenue from 91st.