CHICAGO (CBS)–The Illinois Tollway is asking high school students to submit designs for its 2019 tollway map.

This year’s chosen theme is diversity and inclusion, or “Diversifying Our Roadways.” Students can submit designs to the tollway through Oct. 12.

The contest is open to art students at more than 300 public high schools in the 12 counties served by the Illinois Tollway. Any high school student enrolled in an art class is eligible to enter.

Students can focus on the following themes:

Diversity as it pertains to employees and the businesses and individuals that work for the Tollway

Diversity as it pertains to the communities and customers the Tollway system serves

Diversification of skilled and construction trades via workforce development and training

Tollway maps each year are distributed to 75,000 customers. The grand prize winner and three runners-up will be featured in the Tollway’s 2018 annual report.

The winner will get a $400 gift certificate from Blick Art and $200 to use at Illinois Tollway Oases.