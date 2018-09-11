CBS (CHICAGO)–Three students shot outside Chatham Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side Monday afternoon were being treated for gunshot injuries Tuesday morning at the University of Chicago hospital.

Principal of Chatham High School Academy, Tony Qadir Lyons said students and school staff acted quickly to calm the students down and get them to the hospital as quickly as possible.

The students were shot near the school right after the final bell rang for the day.

Two of those students were in critical condition on Tuesday morning, and one had been stabilized, reports CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli.

Qadir-Lyons said he plans to meet with students on Tuesday to discuss the shooting. Crisis counselors and extra police officers will be stationed at the school when kids arrive.

The teenagers who were shot were walking in a group shortly before 4 p.m. when more than one shooter emerged from an alley inside a light-colored sedan with their faces covered.

The shooters opened fire near 91st and Cottage Grove. Witnesses said they heard as many as eight shots.

The victims include a 16-year-old who was shot in the shoulder, a 17-year-old who was hit in the leg and an 18-year-old struck near his armpit.

“There wasn’t a lot of chaos in terms of staff,” Lyons said. “We know how to respond appropriately. We train for these types of things. We go over drills for these types of things, so we acted accordingly.”

Police have taken two people into custody for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

It’s still unclear whether the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.