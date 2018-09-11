CBS (CHICAGO)–Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda will close its North American headquarters in north suburban Deerfield.

According to a report from Crain’s Chicago Business, the company is moving to Cambridge, Mass. Employees were notified on Monday.

The move is expected to eliminate 1,000 jobs in the area.

Takeda has been in Deerfield since 1977.

In recent years, Takeda had consolidated some of its U.S. operations in the Boston-area.

The largest biopharma employer in Illinois is North Chicago-based AbbVie, which is estimated to have more than 8,000 employees, according to Crain’s.