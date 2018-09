CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman’s body was found in a garbage truck Monday morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Police responded to an alley on the 500 block of West 95th Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday

Street and sanitation workers told police the body was discovered by someone who was dumping garbage cans into the truck .

The unidentified victim is a black female, police said.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.