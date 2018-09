CHICAGO (CBS)—Parents in suburban Aurora are being warned about a disturbing incident reported by a student on Tuesday.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was walking to Jefferson Middle School when a man in a white sedan that was parked on Charles Street between Fordham Avenue and Elmwood Drive called her over to him.

The girl stayed away from the car, police said, but she saw him touching himself with his pants down.

She notified school staff when she reached the building, police said.