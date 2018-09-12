Chicago (CBS) — With September in full swing, there are many fun things to do throughout the Chicago area. Here are a few.

1. Maroon 5: Red Pill Blues Tour

Friday, September 14

8:00 PM

United Center, Chicago

Don’t miss Maroon 5 on their Red Pill Blues Tour with Julia Michaels.

2. Ravinia Music Festival

Friday, September 14 – Sunday, September 16

Various Times

Ravinia Park in Highland Park

See nationally known performers at Ravinia Festival, billed as America’s oldest outdoor music festival.

3. 4U ByU, The Official Launch Party for the Walgreens Expressions Challenge

Saturday September 15

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

2112 Chicago: 4245 N. Knox Ave., Chicago

Expressions Challenge invites you to an interactive gallery event showcasing the artwork of teens. The event will also feature a video installation, music, arts & craft stations and giveaways.

4. Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade

Saturday September 15

12:00 PM

18th St., from Newberry to Wolcott Ave., Chicago

This parade is a culturally enriched parade celebrating Mexican Independence. It features traditional folkloric, equestrian and Aztec dancing, local school organizations (marching bands), and floats sponsored by local businesses.

5. Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo

Saturday, September 15 – Sunday, September 16

Sat. 10 AM – 5 PM and Sun. 11 AM – 5 PM

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

5555 N. River Road, Rosemont

Explore your own personal style, renew your soul and uncover your passions while you relax and rejuvenate, explore a new interest, purchase a great find, connect with inspiring Keynote Speakers and re-ignite your inner you.

6. Ravenswood Art Walk

Saturday September 15 – Sunday September 16

11 AM – 6 PM

Ravenswood Ave., Chicago

Ravenswood Art Walk is celebrating its 17th anniversary, once again bringing hundreds of artists into the community and filling the street with art, music, great food and local craft beer.