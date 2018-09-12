CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials are telling residents along the coastal Carolinas near the expected path of Hurricane Florence that time is running out and to evacuate as soon as possible.

The streets of Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington, North Carolina are mostly deserted and boarded up. The governor issued a dire warning for people who still have not left the evacuation zones.

“North Carolina, my message is clear: disaster is at the doorstep and coming in,” Governor Roy Cooper (D) of North Carolina stated.

CBS 2’s Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is tracking Hurricane Florence from the CBS 2 studio in Chicago, while Meteorologist Megan Glaros is right in the storm’s bullseye in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the current location of Hurricane Florence is 420 miles East South East of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with winds of 120 miles per hour. It is currently a category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit Wrightsville Beach Friday afternoon, then work its way down to Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Winds will be felt in those areas after noon Thursday. 10 to 30 inches of rain is expected along the coastal Carolinas as Hurricane Florence approaches.

CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports winds are starting to pick up at Wrightsville Beach. By 5 p.m. Thursday, tropical storm conditions are expected, along with hurricane gusts. She will be live with the latest weather conditions in North Carolina throughout the weekend.