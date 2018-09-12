CHICAGO (CBS) — In the wake of Hurricane Florence heading to the Carolinas, the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois is sending workers to help out and respond to those affected by the hurricane.

In a statement the Red Cross said it is “preparing to help as many as 100,000 people in the affected areas and is working with state and local officials to identify and prepare evacuation shelters.”

The organization said it plans to send more than 700 workers for disaster relief efforts. From the Chicago area more than 17 will head east to the Carolinas.

The Red Cross said there are ways for people in the area to help with relief efforts, including giving blood.

If you’re interested in giving blood, visit the American Red Cross Blood Services site for more information and appointment scheduling.

The non-profit is also taking monetary donations to help those affected by the hurricane.

You can visit the Red Cross Ways To Donate Money site for options, call 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

"The Red Cross supports pre-landfall evacuation centers and post-landfall emergency shelters with trained workers, shelter supplies and other aid."