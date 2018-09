CHICAGO (CBS)–A female Chicago police officer fatally shot herself Wednesday morning at the Calumet District police station.

Two officers died at that same location in July of this year. 36-year-old officer Brandon Krueger, 36, killed himself there with his service weapon on July 8, and 47-year-old Vinita Williams was found unconscious at the station on July 10.

Her identity has not yet been released.