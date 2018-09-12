CHICAGO (CBS) — A drug dealer on Chicago’s north side has been sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Kaneville Township man, who died after ingesting it, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Aaron Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide charges on August 9, 2018.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney, on April 23, 2016, Gregorie and an acquaintance drove to Chicago where they purchased fentanyl-laced heroin from Moore. Gregorie died as a result of an overdose from the drugs.

Moore has been released on $15,000 bond.

“This defendant was in the business of selling controlled substances. That activity is unlawful and extremely dangerous, and in this instance it was fatal for the victim. This sentence holds him accountable for his criminal conduct, and hopefully will serve as a deterrent to others. Our thoughts are with the family of Richard Gregoire. Our office wishes to thank the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their work on this case,” said ASA Engerman, chief of the office’s Felony Trials Bureau.