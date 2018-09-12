  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aaron Moore, drug induced homicide charges, Fentanyl, Fentanyl-Laced Heroin, heroin, Illinois Department of Corrections, Kane County State's Attorney, Kaneville Township

CHICAGO (CBS) — A drug dealer on Chicago’s north side has been sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Kaneville Township man, who died after ingesting it, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Aaron Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide charges on August 9, 2018.

moore aaron Chicago Drug Dealer Sentenced To 10 Years For Selling Deadly Fentanyl Laced Heroin

Kane County Circuit Judge James C. Hallock today sentenced 30-year-old Aaron Moore to 10 years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney, on April 23, 2016, Gregorie and an acquaintance drove to Chicago where they purchased fentanyl-laced heroin from Moore. Gregorie died as a result of an overdose from the drugs.

Moore has been released on $15,000 bond.

“This defendant was in the business of selling controlled substances. That activity is unlawful and extremely dangerous, and in this instance it was fatal for the victim. This sentence holds him accountable for his criminal conduct, and hopefully will serve as a deterrent to others. Our thoughts are with the family of Richard Gregoire. Our office wishes to thank the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their work on this case,” said ASA Engerman, chief of the office’s Felony Trials Bureau.