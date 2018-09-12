A man impersonated a Chicago Police officer Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport, and authorities say he’s a repeat offender.
By Lauren Victory
Cameron Clark, 27, is charged with impersonating a police officer.

Cameron Clark, 27, is accused of impersonating a cop at O’Hare on Sept. 11, 2018.

Police said he was at the airport on September 11 around 10:45 a.m. wearing a Chicago Police Department hat and a shirt that resembled a police uniform.

Clark allegedly walked around the airport carrying a badge and identifying himself as a police officer.

Police say Clark also went into an airport office last week and asked for access codes to gain access to secure locations.

Clark was arrested Tuesday after police followed up on reports he had requested the codes.

A court date is scheduled for  Wednesday.

 

 

 