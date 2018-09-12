CHICAGO (CBS)—A man on a CTA bus tried to sexually assault a female driver Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The bus was traveling on the 8600 block of South Damen around 6 a.m. on September 12 when a bus rider complained about a man smoking a cigarette on the bus.

The man who had been smoking then walked to the front of the bus and tried to grab the driver’s breasts, police said.

He then demanded sex from the driver, and she fled the bus.

After the driver left the bus, the man got into the driver’s seat and tried to start driving, police said.

He couldn’t figure out how to start the bus, however, and ran away.

Police apprehended him, and charges are pending.