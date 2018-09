CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs game scheduled for Friday, September 14 versus the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field was originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. The game has been rescheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

According to a press release from the Chicago Cubs, gates will open approximately two hours before the start of the evening game.

No ticket exchange is necessary.

For more information, visit Cubs.com