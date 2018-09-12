CHICAGO (CBS) — Another topsy-turvy day in Chicago mayor’s race.

Illinois U.S. Congressman Luis Gutierrez said he’s definitely out. Two other big names said they’re still mulling it over.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley has the story from Chicago City Hall.

While Luis Gutierrez bowed out, he’s pushing hard to get Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in. Meantime, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is still playing it coy.

After chairing Wednesday’s county board meeting Preckwinkle met reporters, knowing full well that all anyone wanted to know is whether she’s running for mayor.

“If and when I schedule an announcement, I will be sure that you’re informed,” said Preckwinkle.

But a more definitive decision from Congressman Luis Gutierrez.

“I must honor those promises, so I must humbly decline,” said Gutierrez.

Promises to fully support his daughter Jennifer’s run for 30th ward alderman and to work toward immigration reform and rebuilding Puerto Rico.

Instead, Gutierrez fully backed Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for mayor.

“I want Chuy to come back and finish that revolution he started four years ago,” said Gutierrez.

But four years ago, Gutierrez supported Emanuel in defeating Garcia.

Garcia skipped Wednesday’s county board meeting. He said in a statement he’s eyeing the race.

And Preckwinkle praised Garcia, her county board floor leader since 2010.

“We’re very grateful for the good work he’s done in this body, particularly around criminal justice, affordable housing and advocating for working families.”

And while saying she tried to work with Emanuel, Preckwinkle emphasized some pointed differences as well.

“I strongly opposed the school closings. I expressed concern that he was unwilling initially to talk as he talked about the code of silence in communities, he didn’t talk about the code of silence in the police department,” she said.

At 71, Preckwinkle dismissed concerns about her age. She said she works a 12 hours a day and her younger staffers have trouble keeping up.

Preckwinkle acknowledged she’s already passing mayoral ballot petitions. Which Gutierrez said he’ll be doing for Garcia as soon as this weekend.