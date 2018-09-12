Chicago (CBS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has revoked the license of one of Chicago’s infamous towing companies, Lincoln Towing.

In a statement, the ICC said,

“After an extensive proceeding during which Staff presented evidence of over 800 unauthorized property seizures by the Licensee the Commission finds, based on a preponderance of the evidence, that Protective Parking Service Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Towing Service has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity, that it is in fact unworthy to be entitled to hold a Commercial Vehicle Relocators License and that its license shall be immediately revoked and Lincoln Towing be ordered to immediately cease and desist from operating a relocation towing business in the State of Illinois.”

The state opened an investigation to determine if Lincoln Towing should be allowed to continue operating after multiple complaints about illegal towing and other improper practices.

Complaints included overcharging drivers, towing properly parked vehicles, and improper invoicing.

In 2014, security video showed Evanston resident Anne Scott’s stand-off with Lincoln Towing. It ended with the legally parked Scott getting on the back of her SUV while the tow truck workers began pulling it away.

Lincoln Towing has multiple officers in the Chicago area.