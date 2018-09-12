CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re learning what the Chicago man who claimed he was a cop at O’Hare International Airport was trying to do.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez has the story from the Leighton Criminal Court building where the 27-year-old suspect was just in court.

Chicago police said the man posed as an officer at O’Hare twice, including Tuesday, which was the anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

In court on Wednesday, the judge said he found that “extremely disturbing” and set the man’s bond at $50,000.

27-year-old Cameron Clark was arrested Tuesday at O’Hare after telling Chicago police officers he was a fellow officer. According to police it was the second time Clark impersonated an officer at the airport.

The first happened September 4th at the ID badging office at O’Hare. An employee told police around 11:00 a.m. Clark, who once worked at O’Hare, came in and said his ID badge wasn’t working and asked for a new one.

The employee said he also asked about access codes. According to the employee, Clark was wearing a CPD uniform baseball cap, a light blue shirt similar in color to the CPD uniform and he had a name plate from the 18th police district as well as a city ID card.

Police said when the employee asked if he was the police, Clark said yes, and told the employee he worked for OEMC.

In court, prosecutors said surveillance video also showed a police star on Clark’s belt.

According to prosecutors, the employee alerted a supervisor, and when Clark returned a week later on September 11th, he swiped his old employee badge.

It didn’t work, but it alerted the supervisor who called police and officers found him wearing the same type of CPD clothing.

When they asked if he was the police, the officers said Clark said yes and repeated that he worked for OEMC, so they arrested him.

Clark once worked for American Airlines regional carrier Envoy, but a spokesperson would not comment on his position or reason for leaving.

In court, prosecutors did not present any criminal background for Clark.

They did, however, ask the judge to place a special condition for his bond and that was no contact with O’Hare. The judge agreed and then quickly added no contact with any airport in Illinois.