NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, McDonald’s workers have voted to stage a one-day strike next week at restaurants in 10 cities.

They want to pressure management to take stronger steps against on-the-job sexual harassment.

The cities include Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Milwaukee.

Organizers said they could not predict with precision how many workers would join the strike, but noted that hundreds of workers had participated in the committee meetings at which the strike was planned.

McDonald’s defended its anti-harassment efforts and said it has specific policies designed to prevent sexual misconduct at its restaurants.

