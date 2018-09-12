CHICAGO (CBS)—A taxi driver was stabbed near a parking area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was tabbed by another taxi driver during an altercation that started on a walkway bridge from Terminal 5. The two men, both known for soliciting passengers for cab rides, rode an escalator to the ground parking lot level.

One of them took out a knife and stabbed the other driver, police said. The driver who was stabbed tried to defend himself with a traffic safety cone/

A law enforcement officer called police. The wounded man, 56, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The 57-year-old man who stabbed him was taken into police custody.