JEWEL-OSCO

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago grocery store has temporarily shut down after rodents were found during an inspection on Tuesday, according to health officials.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said rodents were found at the Jewel located at 1220 S. Ashland Avenue.

The grocery store will remain closed until CDPH determines the location has met code standards.

According to a Jewel spokesperson, “Jewel-Osco is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to rectify the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The CDPH released a statement saying, “The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) is committed to maintaining the safety of food bought, sold or prepared for public consumption in Chicago. On September 11, 2018, CDPH  conducted an inspection of Jewel located at 1220 S. Ashland and found rodents. As a result, Jewel will remain closed until CDPH determines the location has met code standards. CDPH will continue to work with the supermarket.”