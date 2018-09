CHICAGO (CBS) — Emergency personnel responded to an accident involving a squad car and an ATV four-wheeler in LaGrange.

There are reports of debris on the ground in the area.

The accident happened near Washington Avenue and Calender Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Police say the ATV was unlicensed and unregistered.

This is a developing story…