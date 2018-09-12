(CBS) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels is releasing a book next month detailing her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump and her legal battle over it, she announced on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, confirmed on the show that she will give details about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.

“It’s full disclosure, that’s why I named it that.”

But the book will be more about much more than the alleged affair, Clifford told “The View.”

“There’s a lot in the book. But the book isn’t just about that, that doesn’t define me,” Clifford said, referencing her alleged encounter with the man who became president. “And a lot of people are going to say oh, you did this for whatever — everybody who knows me and has known me for a long time knows I’ve been working on a book for about 10 years.”

Clifford said the book will be dedicated to her daughter, although she doesn’t want her daughter to read it until a “certain age.” Clifford said she decided to “write everything and include it and people can think what they want about me, but at least it’s the truth.”

Clifford has sued Mr. Trump, claiming the “hush agreement” is invalid because it lacked Mr. Trump’s signature.

Former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation last month, after federal prosecutors said he made $280,000 in payments to two women who planned to speak publicly about their affairs with a “presidential candidate.”

Mr. Trump’s legal team admitted that Mr. Trump repaid Cohen, after Cohen paid Clifford $130,000 ahead of the 2016 election.

“Full Disclosure” isn’t a unique title. Multiple books share that title, including a 1977 novel by Nixon White House speechwriter William Safire and a 2018 novel by Beverley McLachlin.