(CNN Money) — Tesla is losing another top executive. This time, it’s the electric car firm’s vice president of worldwide finance and operation.

Justin McAnear said in a statement Wednesday that he is leaving to take the role of chief financial officer at another company.

He did not say which company. His last day will be October 7.

“I’ve truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” McAnear said in a statement.

McAnear is the latest executive to depart Tesla. Chief accounting officer Dave Morton announced his exit last week.

He cited the work pace at Tesla and the “level of public attention placed on the company” as his reasons for leaving.

He was with the company less than a month.

Chief people officer Gaby Toledano decided not to return to the company after taking a leave, saying she wanted to “spend more time with her family,” CEO Elon Musk told employees September 7.

And Tesla still doesn’t have a chief operating officer.

McAnear sought to quash any rumors that he’s leaving the company with ill feelings, saying he left to take a CFO opportunity and “any other speculation as to why I’ve left is simply inaccurate.”

He said “a number of members” of his team will take over his role at the company.

The turnover at Tesla adds to investor concerns about the stability of the company and Musk’s eccentric behavior.

The company has been under pressure to maintain its production level, particularly of its Model 3, in order to increase revenue and avoid a potential cash crunch.

