WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man is charged with cruelty to livestock animals after authorities reportedly saw a video showing a live cow being dragged by a truck.

Jackie Floyd Reaves, a 62-year-old resident of Bowie, was charged in Wise County. The incident allegedly occurred just southwest of Sunset, about halfway between Bowie and Decatur.

An investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association filed an affidavit stating that Reaves dragged a live black cow by its neck on June 4.

In the document, the witness who videotaped the dragging also claims Reaves killed a tan cow that apparently could not stand by slamming the bucket of a front-end loader on the cow’s head.

In Texas, cruelty to livestock animal laws apply if a person commits a crime causing unjustifiable pain or suffering to an animal.