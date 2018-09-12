CHICAGO (CBS)—Waukegan father Randy Swopes, accused in July of locking his daughter in a basement because he believed she was possessed is still in custody, but he’s asking for a new court hearing to get his bond lowered.

Swopes, 48, and his wife Katherine Swopes, 49, were arrested on July 17 and charged with unlawful restraint and child endangerment.

Police and prosecutors said the couple kept their 10-year-old daughter locked in the basement because they believed she was possessed by a demon.

Swopes, who underwent a mental evaluation while in custody, is being held on $750,000 bond and was ordered not to have contact with his wife. She has since been released from Lake County Jail.

The Daily Herald reports Swopes has requested a new hearing to have his bond reduced to $25,000.

Swopes allegedly claims he’s unable to defend himself against the charges while he’s behind bars.

A judge denied the request, but agreed to allow him to appeal to a higher court.

The Swopes’ allegedly made their daughter sleep on a cot, eat meals on a toddler’s table and use the restroom on a training potty.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said they have had at least five encounters with the family since the 1990s.

DCFS first had contact with the couple in 1994 in downstate Illinois. They underwent five months of counseling for abuse allegations regarding two of their three children.

In 2006, the family was investigated for medical neglect for refusing treatment for their son based on religious reasons.

Two years later, the family again was investigated for refusing medical treatment for their children for religious reasons.

Randy Swopes allegedly used thread and glue to stitch his 14-year-old son’s wound.

He was charged with aggravated battery, and later agreed to a plea deal that sentenced him to 24 months of probation and 250 hours of public service.

