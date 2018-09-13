NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week in Chicago and other U.S. cities.

Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, McDonald’s workers have voted to stage a one-day strike next week at restaurants in 10 cities, including Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Miami. They want to pressure management to take stronger steps against on-the-job sexual harassment.

Organizers said they could not predict with precision how many workers would join the strike, but noted that hundreds of workers had participated in the committee meetings at which the strike was planned.

McDonald’s defended its anti-harassment efforts and said it has specific policies designed to prevent sexual misconduct at its restaurants.

The company issued the following statement on Thursday:

“There is no place for harassment or discrimination of any kind at McDonald’s. Since our founding, we’ve been committed to a culture that fosters the respectful treatment of everyone. We have policies, procedures and training in place that are specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment at our company and company-owned restaurants, and we firmly believe that our franchisees share this commitment.”

