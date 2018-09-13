CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the Milwaukee police officers involved in the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown has been fired.

Listening back to my recording of On The Issues, Chief Morales said of the Sterling Brown arrest: "I told the public from the beginning when we make a mistake we're going to own it, and in that situation we made mistakes and we own those mistakes." — Ashley Luthern (@aluthern) September 13, 2018

The Journal-Sentinel reports, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the unnamed officer was fired for violating social media policy–not for conduct during the tasing and arrest of Brown in January.

“I told the public from the beginning that when me make a mistake we are going to own it,” he said during an event at Marquette University. “It that situation, we made a mistake.”

A lawsuit filed earlier this year singles out Officer Erik Andrade for posting on social media, appearing to celebrate the actions of officers. On one post, the officer said: “Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning! Lol#FearTheDeer”

In May, police released body cam video showing the arrest and tasing of Brown outside a Milwaukee Walgreens store on January 26.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie is from West Suburban Maywood, a former standout player at Proviso East.

The body cam video of the incident starts around 2 a.m., showing an officer waiting for Sterling Brown to walk out of the store.

“Can you explain this to me?” the officer asked. “[You are] parked across two, you have an entirely empty parking lot and you parked across two. It’s handicapped parking.”

The officer can be heard calling for back up. When other officers arrive on the scene, the video shows Brown standing near his car. The situation escalates when one of the officers shouts for Brown to take his hands out of his pockets.

A scuffle broke out following that comment. Officers tased Brown, seen lying and moaning on the ground.

Brown was never charged.