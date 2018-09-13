CHICAGO (CBS)–The sudden disappearance of retired high school teacher Daniel Jarski last weekend has sparked massive search efforts.

Jarski, 62, a father of three from south suburban Grant Park, hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning, according to the Kankakee County sheriff’s department.

His vehicle, a red Chevy City Express van, was found Tuesday in a hunting area on Route 113 near the Kankakee River in Bonfield, Ill.

He does not have his phone or wallet and his family says his disappearance is out of character.

Police said no signs of foul play were found in the area where his van was found. Searchers have combed the area, with crews searching until nightfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jarski taught science at Andrew High School in Tinley Park for 23 years before retiring in 2016. Before teaching high school, he was an instructor at Moraine Valley community college.

His wife, Janace Jarski, helped organize a search party for today starting at 8 a.m. to comb areas along the Kankakee River.

A Facebook post from the Jarski family has been shared more than 860 times.

Jarski has been described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 300 pounds, with grey hair and a mustache.

Many former students have left Facebook comments about how inspirational Jarski was in the classroom.

“He was more than a professor and teacher to me, he was a friend and mentor to me,” one former student wrote. “I have been praying nonstop since I learned of this, wishing for his safe return.”

Police are hosting a news conference at 8 a.m. in Custer Park.