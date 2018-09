CHICAGO (CBS)–Classes have been canceled at Coleman Elementary School in Elgin Thursday after mold was discovered in the school.

School District 46 officials said health risks due to the mold are low, but they decided to close school as a precaution.

Crews were working to remove the mold this week. School officials plan to update parents on the progress of the cleanup efforts on Thursday.

It was unclear whether the areas of the school where mold was discovered were used by students.