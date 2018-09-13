Hammond Police arrested four people on prostitution charges on Wednesday. (Credit: Hammond Police)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were arrested for soliciting prostitutes in broad daylight along the state line between Calumet City and Hammond, police say.

The arrests were made Wednesday around 1 p.m. in a sting conducted by both Calumet City and Hammond officers near State Line Avenue.

Residents had complained repeatedly about prostitution there recently, police said.

Hammond police made four arrests in just under two hours.

The men charged with soliciting a prostitute are 49-year-old Francisco Bustos from Hammond, 45-year-old Rodolfo Reyes from Calumet City, 30-year-old Daniel Alejandro Gallegos-Valenzuela from Hammond, and 79-year-old Charlie Williams from Calumet City.

“Hammond detectives want to make it clear that continuing efforts will be made to stop prostitution, and all offenders will be prosecuted and the public will be made aware of all arrests,” police said in a Facebook post.